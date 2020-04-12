L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $242.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.56.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.79. 1,873,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,917. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.