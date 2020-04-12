KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

OTCMKTS KSHB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 879,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

KSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KushCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

