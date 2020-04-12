Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) versus BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Head-To-Head Review

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kura Sushi USA and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 9 0 2.50

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.52%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.58 $1.46 million $0.27 45.11 BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.30 $45.24 million $2.08 8.70

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants 3.89% 13.49% 3.91%

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.