Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.03.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

