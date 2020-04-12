Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,743. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.