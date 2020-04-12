Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Konami from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNMCY opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Konami has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

