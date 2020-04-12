Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

KN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 822,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,184,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

