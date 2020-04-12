Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klepierre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
