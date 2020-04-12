Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klepierre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.