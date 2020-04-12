KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.50.

KLA stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

