Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

KNSA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,514.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096 over the last ninety days. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,828,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

