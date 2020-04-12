Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.