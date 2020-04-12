Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE KMPR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

