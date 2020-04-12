Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kaman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

