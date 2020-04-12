Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

