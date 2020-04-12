Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 335 ($4.41).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 294.60 ($3.88).

JUP stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.02) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

