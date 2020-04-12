Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

