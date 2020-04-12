JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Target Price to GBX 180

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TIFS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 294 ($3.87) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222.83 ($2.93).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

