JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.28.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

