JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.28.
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
