JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$9.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.15.

Shares of FM opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -88.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

