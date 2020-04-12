JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. ValuEngine lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

