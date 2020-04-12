JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RELX. Citigroup raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Relx stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

