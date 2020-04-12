JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $58.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 219.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.