JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.03. 8,079,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,890. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.