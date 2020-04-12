JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,711.27 ($22.51).

HL opened at GBX 1,489.50 ($19.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

