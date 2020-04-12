JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.84 ($92.84).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.