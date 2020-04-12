Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JLL. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 469,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,996. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.