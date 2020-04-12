Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,855.56 ($37.56).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,980.50 ($26.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,738.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

