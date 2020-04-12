John Wood Group (LON:WG) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 360 ($4.74).

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised John Wood Group to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 385.58 ($5.07).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

LON:WG opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.94) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.