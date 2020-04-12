JMP Securities Cuts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $60.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.