JMP Securities Cuts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $270.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.26. 6,445,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.99. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

