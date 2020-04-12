JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JFE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of JFEEF opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. JFE has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57.

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.