Jewel (JWL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $372,952.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004397 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $372,952.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.