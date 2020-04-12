JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JCO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

