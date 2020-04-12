Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.64.
SBUX opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02.
In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
