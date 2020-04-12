Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.64.

SBUX opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

