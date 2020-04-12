Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CEY. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 137 ($1.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135.29 ($1.78).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.74%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.