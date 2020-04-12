J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

