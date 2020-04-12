Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli cut Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut Iterum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

