Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

