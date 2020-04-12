Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

IRET stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

