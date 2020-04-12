Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.