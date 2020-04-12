Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $11.87 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

