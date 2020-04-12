INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.90.
INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile
