INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $6.28 on Thursday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 107.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

