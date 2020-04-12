International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in International Paper by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

