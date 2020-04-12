InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

IDCC stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

