Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.