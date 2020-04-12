Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 576,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.