Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $8,013,837.75 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $8,013,837.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,556.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

