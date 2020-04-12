Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) COO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.