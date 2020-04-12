Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells $1,422,360.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.56. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 451.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

